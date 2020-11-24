Coronavirus patients being cared for at STGH and UHL

There are 31 patients with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick, and a further five at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

National stats for hospitalisations remain quite consistent, with 291 people in hospital with the virus including 33 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, Nenagh’s Covid-19 testing centre is being moved to a new location.

The north Tipperary area had been served by a testing facility at the Derg Centre, but this is being replaced this afternoon by a new centre at Unit 7, Castle Brand, Tyone – which features four drive through lanes and one walk through service.

That new centre, which can cater for up to 500 tests per day, is to open at 2pm this afternoon.