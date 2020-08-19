Confirmed coronavirus cases at STGH and UHL

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals is slowly rising, with confirmed cases in both UHL and South Tipperary General Hospital.

Latest HSE stats show there are five cases in University Hospital Limerick, while there is one case confirmed at South Tipp General in Clonmel for the first time in many weeks.

20 people with Covid-19 are receiving hospital treatment across the country, including seven people in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 146 people are on trolleys at hospitals across the country today according to the INMO, including 26 in University Hospital Limerick.