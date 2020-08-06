Cahill calls for regional approach to coronavirus restrictions

Government TD Jackie Cahill is supporting calls for a more regional approach to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Tipperary Fianna Fáil Deputy says he’s disappointed but understanding of the decision to delay the introduction of Phase 4 until the end of this month.

However, he believes that there is room for restrictions to be eased in counties or regions where Covid-19 is relatively well suppressed.

Pubs which don’t serve food won’t be allowed to reopen until August 31st at the earliest, while current limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings also remain unchanged.

Deputy Cahill believes there’s a case to be made for increased flexibility:

“It has to be examined in parts of the country which are virtually Covid free. I think most definitely an easing of restrictions quicker in those parts of quicker in those parts of the country.”

“But you know we are a very small island as well and people travel from one part of the country to another is very accessible. But I think there has to be a look at raising the limit at local sporting events. I think the Covid in that area should be looked at and each county taken on a case by case basis.”