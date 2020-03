A Tipperary teacher is appealing to people to donate old laptops to help students continue studying during the current school closure.

Many second level pupils are facing into Leaving or Junior Cert exams in the coming months so need to keep up to date with course work.

Martin O’Loughlin – who is a teacher at the Presentation in Clonmel – says while many teenagers have mobile phones quite a few may not have access to computers or laptops.