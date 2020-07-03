Ahearn says Sinn Féin leader should self-isolate

Tipperary’s senator says it’s only right that those who attended a funeral in Belfast be asked to self-isolate.

Fine Gael’s Garret Ahearn wrote to the Ceann Comhairle after members of Sinn Féin, including Mary Lou McDonald, attended Bobby Storey’s funeral on Tuesday – along with around 1,800 other people.

Photos have been shared online showing a distinct lack of social distancing there.

And speaking to Tipp FM News Senator Ahearn said in the interests of health and safety, they should have stayed away from Leinster House.

“I know already that the leader and deputy leader of Sinn Féin – who were at the funeral – were in Leinster House announcing their front bench.”

“I just feel that that’s very irresponsible, you know we’re not out of this crisis by any stretch of the imagination.”

“We’re encouraging people not to go on holidays, we’re encouraging people not to go abroad – if they are we’re telling people they have to self-isolate for 14 days when they come home. That should apply to people if they’re in an area with almost 2,000 people.”