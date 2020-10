20 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Tipperary according to last night’s figures which saw 675 new cases nationally.

The county continues to have the lowest incidence rate in the country, but it has risen to 139 cases per 100,000 people

The national incidence rate has dropped however to 299 cases per 100,000.

Cavan, Meath, Westmeath and Sligo have the worst rates of infection in the country.

There are 328 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 41 in intensive care units.