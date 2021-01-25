Over 1,000 Covid-19 cases in Tipperary in the last fortnight

The Cabinet sub-Committee on Covid-19 will meet today to discuss extending Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions into next month.

They will also look at proposals around travel, including five day quarantine for people who arrive into the country without a negative PCR test.

It comes as 1,378 more people – including 26 in Tipperary – have tested positive for the virus, while 23 further deaths have been announced.

1,023 people in Tipperary have been confirmed with the virus in the last fortnight.

Member of the National Public Health Emergency Team, Dr Mary Favier says its critically important employers allow their staff work from home to help slow the spread of the disease.

219 people with Covid-19 were in ICU in public hospitals last night, the highest since the pandemic began.

Last night, there were 25 adult ICU beds free nationally, with 10 hospitals with no capacity.

Nationally, in public hospitals there were 1,930 people with Covid-19, with over 100 infected patients in nine different facilities.

132 people across the health system with the disease were on ventilators.