Controversy over relocation of Thurles Post Office reignited

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has condemned what he sees as the inaction of the County Council and the Minister in relation to planning breaches should the office move from Liberty Square to Thurles Shopping Centre.

The operators of the shopping centre were served with an enforcement letter outlining 41 planning breaches.

They had 30 days to respond but have not done so with works continuing at the centre.

Deputy McGrath says he flagged the issue to the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Housing and Planning.