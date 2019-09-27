Concerns raised over dog attack on Carrick Blueway

There are major concerns over a number of dog attacks on the Carrick on Suir Blueway.

The whole issue of dog control was raised at yesterday’s monthly meeting of the Municipal District.

Two councillors were called to the scene of the latest incident on the riverside yesterday.

Councillor David Dunne says this is an ongoing issue and that more needs to be done to protect others walking the Blueway.

Councillor Kieran Bourke said there have been reports on the same dog going back four years and that someone needs to take responsibility.