Concern for those sleeping rough in Tipperary

Today as most people tuck into their Christmas dinners and enjoy family time, some in Tipperary will be out in the cold sleeping rough.

There are a number of people sleeping under the Main Guard in Clonmel every night.

The issue was raised at the recent Clonmel Borough meeting.

Councillor Niall Dennehy said this has been going on for too long and it needs to be dealt with.

Councillor Pat English was concerned about the paperwork required to register as homeless.

He says many of those sleeping rough are vulnerable, suffering from mental health difficulties and English may not be their first language.