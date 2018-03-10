Concern over Cashel boy scouts premises

The safety of a group using the former Boys National School in Cashel has been called into question.

The building which is now under a 61 year lease to the Irish Catholic Boy Scouts – has fallen into disrepair.

The exterior of the building – particularly the roof is in bad condition, and a local councillor is calling for assistance for the group to access grants for upgrades.

Under the lease the Scouts are responsible for maintenance – however Cllr Tom Wood says they may not have the type of funding needed for the job.