Cashel water supply unaffected by fuel spill

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council area investigating a discharge of fuel to a water way in Tipperary.

The incident occured last night at an Industrial premises in Cashel.

Tipp FM News became aware of the incident this morning, with some residents in Cashel reporting a cessation in water supply following a contamination.

In a statement to us, Irish Water say they are aware of a reported discharge to a local waterway from an industrial facility in the Cashel area. They say they are monitoring the situation with Tipperary County Council but to date there has been no impact on drinking water supplies.

It’s understood the incident happened when a car was being refueled at the site of the former textile factory on the Dundrum road.

The fuel line was not shut off properly, leading to a discharge of fuel which was contained in a nearby drain.

The spillage is understood to have not entered the water supply and has not contaminated local supply but Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are investigating.

There had been fears that Tipperary was about to experience its second major contamination, following the accidental spillage in Mullinahone in March, which left thousands of homes in the Fethard Mullinahone area without water.

Local Council Martin Browne says that despite fears of contamination, the situation doesn’t appear to be as serious as initially thought…

Tipperary County Council and the Environmental Protection Agency are now investigating the spillage but maintain that water supply has not been affected.

Meanwhile a sewage spill in Carrick on Suir has reoccured today.

It happened near homes on the N 24 on the Waterford side of the town on Friday.

Irish Water says Crews attended the site yesterday to address the overflow issue which has opened up again today.

A CCTV and jetting van has been dispatched today to try to resolve the issue.

The company are also fixing a water leak on another section of the same road again today – with a stop go system in place