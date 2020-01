A Tipperary councillor has stressed the need for lighting to be installed on the by-pass in Clonmel.

Cllr Siobhán Ambrose has requested that Transport Infrastructure Ireland provide funding for the project, and has also asked for a roundabout to be installed at the Heywood Road junction.

Cllr Ambrose said now is the ideal time to carry out the works while road improvements are ongoing instead of causing further disruption in the future.