Call for Premier’s Oireachtas members to continue push for Tipp Town ring road

Work has begun on a concept and feasibility study for an upgrade of the N24 between Limerick Junction and Cahir.

In a statement to Tipp FM, Tipperary County Council say Arup Consulting Engineers have started work on the brief, and have also been asked to examine any short term measures to ease traffic congestion in Tipperary Town.

According to the Council, the N24 upgrade will “effectively bypass Tipperary Town” – an issue of urgent concern to locals.

A recent Council submission sent to local TDs and Senators, includes reference to the need for an inner relief road for the town.

March4Tipp member, Pádraig Culbert, wants Oireachtas members to maintain their commitment to a ring road instead.

“Well we’ve written to them and asked them, you know, to note what’s said in the submission from the council and that it’s contrary to what they had previously supported.”

“You know the Chamber of Commerce, March4Tipp and Jobs for Tipp collaborated in lobbying all of these general election candidates and we’re saying to them now look at the document the council has given you and we’re asking them to come out and say that they still support a ring road around the town rather than simply rerouting the traffic to different parts of the town.”