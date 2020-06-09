Welcome for reopening of BoI branches in Tipperary

A Tipperary County Councillor is calling “a relief” the announcement that two Bank of Ireland branches will reopen in the county this month.

However the outlets in Cahir and Templemore will be operating on restricted hours when the doors open again on June 29th.

Both branches will open from 10am to 1pm each day.

Cahir based Councillor Andy Moloney says even with the reduced hours it’s a relief to get confirmation that Bank of Ireland will be reopening in the two towns.

“We had made representations to the bank about the closure in Cahir.”

“A lot of people had been talking about transferring banks and also that it was an inconvenience to people in the rural hinterland especially that having to travel to the likes of Clonmel and Tipp Town for the Bank of Ireland services it just wasn’t cutting it.”

“Look we’re delighted – even though it’s on reduced hours – at least we have a bank open and they’re telling us there’s no mention of closures and so forth that that this is a temporary measure to ease back into things so it’s welcome news.”