Tipp hospitality sector getting back into the swing of things

“Like starting a new business” is how an established Tipperary pub owner has reflected on the reopening of his premises.

Martin Morris of the Hibernian Inn in Nenagh opened the doors of the popular Pearse Street pub yesterday for the first time in over three months.

Pubs which serve food are among a wide range of businesses which were permitted to get back to work yesterday, albeit with strict hygiene conditions in place.

Nobody will be allowed to sit at the bar for the foreseeable future, and Martin says that will take some getting used to for many customers:

“It’s a massive cultural change because you know in pubs like ours we’d have a traditional GAA base – you’re discussing hurling late at night or discussing politics.”

“But its part of the routine, it’s part of what you look forward to – its actually part of what I’m looking forward to is talking to my regular customers late at night. We’ll find a way.”