Tipp communities uniting against Post Office closures

Several communities in the Premier affected by the recent spate of post office closures are banding together to offer an alternative to An Post.

Currently there are 8 post offices set to close in rural communities across Tipperary, with An Post declaring that any settlement of over 500 people will maintain a service of some sort.

Retailers and local groups have communicated with an post to offer a solution to the closures by incorporating services in to local shops, however, they are yet to receive a reply.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill said it was imperative that An Post maintain dialogue with those offering a viable alternative.