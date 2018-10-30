Tipp Co-op contain salmonella discovery

Milk powder production has temporarily ceased at Tipperary Co-op.

Salmonella was detected on site in a milk dryer by Tipperary Co-op’s internal quality assurance system, which prevented it entering the food chain.

In a statement released to Tipp FM the company says it immediately ceased powder production and notified the Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine and the Food Safety Authority in accordance with standard incident management protocols.

Neighbouring processors are currently handling milk powder requirements, while the milk, butter and cheese production at the plant has not been affected.

Margaret Donnelly, editor with FarmIreland.ie says the issue was contained very quickly…