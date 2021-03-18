Ongoing Government inaction blamed for threat to An Post services

A Tipperary TD says up to 200 Post Offices across the country could close over the next 18 months.

Deputy Michael Lowry says An Post has been flogged to death by government indecision.

The Thurles TD made the comments at an Oireachtas Communications Networks Committee meeting this week which was also attended by representatives of the Independent Postmasters Group and the Irish Postmasters Union.

Deputy Lowry says for years post offices have been allowed to wither and die.

“An Post is worn out from analysis – it has been flogged to death by Government indecision.”

“An Post has been the subject of a mountain of reviews, of assessments, of evaluations and numerous reports. Far reaching recommendations to rescue the service are piled high without any implementation.”

“Successive Governments have made positive noises and did absolutely nothing.”