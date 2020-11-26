New venture planned for prominent town centre building in Clonmel

Plans for a new food outlet in Clonmel have been lodged with Tipperary County Council.

The planning application from Deirdre Flood is seeking a change of use from a retail outlet to a food hall.

The former bank premises at 77/78 O’Connell Street in Clonmel is currently home to River Island though this is closed at present due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

If approved the development would include a coffee dock, wine and liquor sales, barista and patisserie, burrito and sandwich bar and a fast food element.

There would also be a seated area while the first floor offices are to be converted to a kitchen along with a new shop front.

Tipperary County Council is due to rule on the application by January 23rd next.