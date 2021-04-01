Local businesses can now apply for a new stream of Leader funding

Tipperary’s two Local Development Companies can accept applications for the new stream of LEADER funding from today.

A total of €70 million has been allocated by the Government for LEADER projects until the end of 2022, after which a new EU-led funding programme will kick in.

The funding will focus on rejuvenating Covid-hit organisations, as well as climate-focused projects and initiatives in new parts of the county.

Isobel Camby is CEO for the South Tipperary Development Company.

“It’s to support rural businesses that may have suffered as a result of Covid to help them to identify new markets, to enter into new markets and to provide whatever equipment and supports that they need to get themselves back into an equal footing in the marketplace again.”