Local businesses already feeling impact of lockdown

The introduction of Level 5 restrictions is already having an impact on business in Tipperary.

Non-essential retail outlets will be closed for the next six weeks as part of the nationwide effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Michael Cleary runs JKC Toymaster in Nenagh which also incorporates a newsagents.

This part of the business remains open as it’s deemed essential but speaking on Tipp Today Michael said he fears for some others during the lockdown.

“We’ve had a small bit of a rush in the last few weeks – when NPHET proposed Level 5 people started to think of Christmas and there was a bit of panic buying in the toy trade.”

“We certainly benefitted from that and the last two days were no different. But it’s noticeable today that there’s far less people around. I feel for lots of business people that have tied so hard to get their business open, keep them open and do the thing right. Unfortunately there will be casualties I think.”