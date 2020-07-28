Lee says Roscrea works are vital for local businesses

A Roscrea based councillor says that ongoing works at Market Square are crucial for the future growth of the town.

Independent rep Shane Lee has been speaking as works got underway yesterday on the junction in the centre of the town, where a new traffic management system will be introduced.

The works, which are scheduled to take 12 weeks to complete, will also see footpaths widened and pedestrian crossings developed.

Shane says it’s important that businesses are continuously consulted during the course of construction.

“They are going through unprecedented times. I understand after speaking to one of the officials that the contractor has met with the businesses and he’s going to keep them up to speed in terms of what way the works are being carried out and if there’s any changes being made that they will be the first to be notified.”

“It’s hugely important that we keep the businesses updated as to what’s happening on the street.”