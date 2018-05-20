Clonmel broadband could be on par with Hong Kong

It’s claimed Clonmel could soon have broadband speeds on par with Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Up to 10,000 homes and businesses in the area are set to benefit from a new network.

SIRO, the operator which is building Ireland’s 100% fibre-optic broadband network, is set to roll-out its 1 Gigabit broadband network in Clonmel.

It will be three times faster than the best service available in Dublin and 10 times more powerful than the fastest average internet speed in Ireland.

As a result, Clonmel will be on a par with leading cities like Hong Kong and Tokyo in the international broadband leagues.

The rollout will commence in the Barr an Aird, Ard Aoibhann, Ard na Sidhe, and Longfield areas from the end of May.

When construction is completed approximately 10,000 homes and business premises in Clonmel will have access to the fibre-optic broadband network.

The service is expected to go live in late 2018.