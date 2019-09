Thousands of music fans are making their way to Thurles today as Féile 19 kicks off.

Events on the main stage kick off at around 6pm, with Jerry Fish – he’ll be followed by Wendy James, Eleanor McEvoy, The Frank and Walters, and Horslips.

Just before The Stunning close tonight’s show Sinéad O’Connor, will take to the stage just after 9.30.

Tom Dunne, curator of this year’s festival, says she is someone he’s very excited to get to see perform in Semple Stadium.