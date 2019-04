New CSO figures show people in the Dublin region enjoyed an average disposable income of €24,431 in 2016 – that’s just over 18 percent higher than the national average.

Tipperary meanwhile averages out at €19,880 which is almost €760 below the national figure.

The only other counties to exceed the national average of €20,638 were Limerick, Kildare and Wicklow with Carlow, Cork and Waterford just below.

The border region had the lowest amount of disposable income at €17,370.