Ardfinnan bridge plans resubmitted to An Bord Pleanala



Tipperary County Council have resubmitted planning permission to An Bord Pleanala for the highly opposed amendments to Ardfinnan Bridge.

Essential works are needed on the Bridge although the one way traffic system currently in place, remains highly contentious.

The first application was rejected by An Bord Pleanala, hundreds of appeals were submitted from locals to the appeals board in the initial application and further information has been requested from Tipperary County Council.

Cllr Martin Lonergan explains: