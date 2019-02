The awards, in their seventh year, aim to honour those who carry out voluntary work within their own community in Tipperary.

The honours are funded by Clonmel Rotary and the Borough district.

Previous winners of the award include Martin Fennessey, Michele Meagher, and Patsy McGurk.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, founder of the awards Darren Ryan, described to Fran Curry the benchmark for applications.