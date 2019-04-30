Anti-social behaviour highlighted at West Tipperary cemetery

Concerns have been raised about anti-social behaviour and by-laws being flouted in Cormac’s Cemetery in Cashel.

A number of councillors for the area have been approached by upset families of loved ones buried in the graveyard.

Unauthorised headstones described as ‘monstrosities’ have been erected, and there are reports of drinking at graves.

There are also concerns about dogs being let loose, and intimidation of people visiting graves.

Councillor Michael Fitzgerald says he feels for people who have loved ones buried there.

The by-laws were agreed by the old Cashel town council – Councillor Roger Kennedy asked in 2017 that they be enforced by the local authority.

He says he was assured they would be, but no action has yet been taken.