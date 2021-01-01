Tipperary farmer counting the cost of attack on sheep flock

Dog owners are being reminded of their responsibilities following an attack on sheep in North Tipp last weekend.

One ewe was killed in the incident with a others suffering serious injuries while a number of sheep are still missing following the attack in the Ballywilliam – Carrigatogher area.

North Tipp IFA chair Imelda Walsh says it’s an ongoing problem

“Unfortunately no matter how much we plead with dog owners it continues to happen.”

“Dog owners need to be mindful that they are responsible for their animals in relation to compensation to the owner of that flock of sheep.”

“I would just say to owners in that area to know where their dogs are at night. And unfortunately once a dog attacks a flock of sheep they continue to do it and usually there’s more than one dog involved.”

“Once they get the taste of blood the dog continues to attack the sheep.”