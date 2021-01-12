Virtual AGM for North Tipp IFA

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will be making a virtual appearance at the North Tipp IFA AGM tonight.

The meeting is taking place online in adherence with Covid-19 regulations from 8pm, and anybody interested in viewing the proceedings is asked to contact the IFA office in Nenagh beforehand.

Chairperson Imelda Walsh is entering the final year of her four year term.

She explains how tonight’s event will take place.

“This year unlike other years we’re actually working virtually – I suppose we’re fortunate to have technology to allow us to conduct our business as normal.”

“We have the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney joining us. We’re absolutely delighted because it gives us an opportunity to hear the Minister speak on Brexit and the impact it has on farming families and agri-businesses in North Tipperary.”