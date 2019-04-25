Tipp IFA rep hits out at AIB

A Tipperary based senior IFA official has hit out at AIB for selling off farmers loans to a US vulture fund.

National Treasurer and former North Tipp chairman Tim Cullinane has joined IFA president Joe Healy in criticising the bank for the move which they say will affect a large number of farmers throughout the country including many in the Premier County.

Tim Cullinane says the decision to sell off 2,200 non-performing loans makes no sense – particularly for those who were engaging with the bank.