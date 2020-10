A Carrick-on-Suir farmer has been appointed Vice-Chairman of Glanbia Co-op.

Brendan Hayes takes up the position in place of Wexford’s John G Murphy who has been appointed Chairman of the co-operative society.

Brendan has been on the board since 2014 and farms in Ballyquinn.

He shares the new title with an existing Vice-Chairperson, Pat Murphy of Maddoxtown in Kilkenny.