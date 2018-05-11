Record year for Arrabawn Co-op

Turnover at Arrabawn soared by 25% with their annual report showing an operating profit for 2017 of €4.7 million.

The Nenagh based co-op built on the 2016 figures when turnover was at €199 million to €249 million last year.

Suppliers to Arrabawn reaped the benefits of a record year for the co-op through a €37 million increase in milk payments.

Average milk price was 10c up at 37.45 cent/litre while supply increased by 9% to 361 million litres.

Arrabawn has suppliers across Tipperary and a number of other counties including Galway, Offaly, Limerick and Clare.

Arrabawn’s strong performance was aided by the co-op’s €40 million investment programme over the past five years.

This included the company’s Nenagh operations with an upgrade of the effluent plant to bring it in line with environmental best practice.

The performance of the new store in Tyone on the outskirts of Nenagh was said to be very strong last year.

Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan said 2017 was a very successful year by any standards resulting in an additional payout which averaged out at €40,000 per supplier.