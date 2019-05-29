North Tipp IFA chair defends agri impact on climate change

Agriculture is the scapegoat in Ireland for climate change, according to a Tipperary farmer rep.

Imelda Walsh, Chairperson of the North Tipp IFA, says that farmers are making a real effort to farm smart, and use low-energy consumption practices.

Around 38% of emissions in Ireland come from the agricultural sector.

However, while farming emissions have decreased slightly since the 1990’s, transport emissions have increased by 133%.

Imelda Walsh says farmers are taking measures to combat climate change.