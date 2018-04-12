Fodder crisis leaving Tipp farmers at breaking point

Farmers in Tipperary are said to be at breaking point trying to cope with what’s been one of the longest winters in years.

A Roscrea based business which collects fallen animals says they’ve been busier than ever removing dead livestock from farms.

John Hastings there who operates a knackery in Roscrea – highlighting the cost to farmers who have been losing animals due to a lack of fodder.

With animal feed in very short supply John says farmers are feeling the pressure of trying to keep their animals and business alive.

Co-ops have started bringing in fodder from the UK in a bid to ease the crisis.

However Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has come under fire for his handling of the situation with many saying he should have acted sooner to avert the shortage.

As well as the financial cost the impact on the mental health of farmers is a major cause of concern.

John Hastings says his staff have come across farmers who are really struggling.