Farmer injured at Beef Plan Movement protest in Cahir

Chair of the Beef Plan Movement in Tipperary – Joe Trehy – has been taken to South Tipp General Hospital, following an incident at the group’s protest yesterday evening.

Members of the group have been protesting at the ABP facility – and at other factories across the country – since Monday, to highlight the impact low prices are having on the beef and sheep sectors.

It’s understood a jeep pulling a trailer of cattle passed the picket in Cahir, and struck Mr Trehy who was injured in the incident.

Gardaí and the ambulance service attended the scene, and he was taken to South Tipp General Hospital in Clonmel.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.