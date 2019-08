Beef farmers continue to protest outside meat factories across the country including at ABP plants in Nenagh and Cahir.

It’s the tenth consecutive day of action as they look to get a fair price for their product.

Beef farmers share of the supermarket sale price adds up to only 20 percent, with many on the brink of bankruptcy.

Speaking to Tipp FM at the Cahir protest chairman of the Beef Plan Movement in Tipperary Joe Trehy said his income is down in the region of 20,000 Euro this year.