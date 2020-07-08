300% increase in use of online resources at Tipperary libraries

The Tipperary Library Service has recorded a 300% increase in use of online books in recent months.

County Librarian Damien Dullaghan says it’s a reflection of the necessity of online resources during the lockdown.

All public libraries across the county, except for Cahir, have opened their doors to visitors since last week with strict public health measures introduced. Cahir Library is continuing to operate a ‘Connect and Collect’ service.

Damien says it’s been a little bit quiet since reopening, but outlines that online access has been high recently:

“We’ve noticed an approximately 300 percent increase in our online usage of books and resources like that. And also with our local studies resources – TipperaryStudies.ie – we can see an increase in traffic.

“So there’s no doubt that people are moving towards an online world. One of our Online Story Times with Pat Lavin in Clonmel, he did a very good one, it had 8,000 views.”