Tipperary duo The 2 Johnnies have been added to the Live at the Marquee line up for next year.

Johnny B and Johnny Smacks will perform at the Cork venue on May 30th next.

Their weekly podcast has over quarter of a million listeners each week – the will now take their madness and mayhem to the stage of the Marquee for the 2 Johnnies Podcast – Summer Jam.

Tickets go on sale this Friday from 10am.