Bulmers have announced a significant investment in its Tipperary plant.

The cider company has applied for planning permission to place over 10,000 square metres of photovoltaic panels on the roof of its manufacturing building and warehouse at their factory on the outskirts of Clonmel.

The investment is seen as a vote of confidence in the Annerville plant given the cost of installing nearly 2.5 acres of solar panels.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council by May 18th next.