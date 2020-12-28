19 new Covid cases in Tipp as CMO warns of growth in coming days

As Covid-19 infection levels continue to grow, Tipperary is one of only five counties in the country with an incidence rate below 100 cases per 100,000 people.

19 new cases were reported in the Premier County yesterday, bringing the incidence rate up to 94 cases per 100,000 people.

That compares to the national rate of 210, and the worst affected county Donegal, which is on 426.

Only Tipperary, Roscommon, Longford, Offaly and Leitrim have Covid-19 incidence rates which are below 100 over the last fortnight.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says there are “higher levels of the disease circulating”. The number of people admitted to Covid-19 wards in hospital is up over 70% in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, Ireland will be the second-last EU state to start vaccinating against Covid-19 even after the HSE said it would start ahead of schedule.

HSE boss Paul Reid says the inoculation drive would begin tomorrow instead of Wednesday, after criticism from the Medical Council.

Medics in 22 EU states were giving the Pfizer vaccinations yesterday as part of a co-ordinated EU plan, and Belgium, Latvia and Luxembourg will give the first shots today.

Only Ireland and the Netherlands have yet to take them out of cold storage.