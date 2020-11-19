170 new COVID cases diagnosed in Tipperary in the last fortnight

170 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Tipperary over the last fortnight.

Six of those were reported last night as part of a national increase of 379 cases, as well as 12 further deaths.

The death toll from the virus in the Republic has now surpassed 2,000.

10 counties now have a Covid-19 incidence rate below 100 cases per 100,000 people, while Tipperary’s rate at 106.5.

Decreases to the national incidence rate have begun to level off despite the continuing Level 5 restrictions.

It now stands at 119.9 cases per 100,000 people.