All-Ireland Final 2019 – 2nd Half Commentary

Tipperary are 2019 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Champions after a magnificent victory over Kilkenny.

Relive all the action from the 2019 All-Ireland Final, on what is a brilliant day for all in the Premier County!

Commentary from Stephen Gleeson and James Woodlock.

<iframe width=”100%” height=”300″ scrolling=”no” frameborder=”no” allow=”autoplay” src=”https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/667639799&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true&visual=true”></iframe>