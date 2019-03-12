Extra Time – Junior Football – Podcast 29

In this week’s Extra Time Junior Football Podcast our presenter Jamie O’Flaherty is joined in studio by Clonmel Town coach Trevor Casey and St Michael’s chairman Ray Lonergan. They’ll look back over a big weekend of football that had mixed results for the TSDL sides in the quarter final of the FAI Junior Cup, Clonmel Town’s journey came to an end after they were beaten three one by Donegal outfit Glengad but St Michael’s will continue flying the flag for the Premier county after they travelled to Kilkenny and beat a fancied Evergreen side by a single Shane Ryan goal. We hope you like….

