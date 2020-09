This week we look back on Loughmore Castleiney’s semi final win over Moyle Rovers and their march into a second county senior final in successive weeks. We hear from Tom McGrath and Martin Quinlivan. JJ Kennedy looks back on intermediate hurling semi-finals, a senior hurling relegation final and looks ahead to the senior hurling finals next weekend. Peter Silk on rugby and Peake Villa’s Liam Kelly and Grangemockler Ballyneale’s Bernard Fogarty completes a full line up. We hope you like….