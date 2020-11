Ag Report with Jim Finn chats with

· Freaney from Teagasc in Clonmel covering topics such as Soil sampling and the national beef conference.

· Michael Horan a Veterinary Inspector with the dept of Agriculture food and the Marine covers Bio-Security.





· Brenda Comerford the general manager of Johnstown Castle Estate talks about the part the estate played in the development of agriculture in Ireland

· Brennan from the Irish Farmers Journal on the Dairy Booklet in this weeks Journal.