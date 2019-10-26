Ag Report with Jim Finn 26th Oct

“Agreport” with Jim Finn this week chats to Sean Cooney from Teagasc on Options 2019; Greg Whelan from Cloughjordan talks about a recent trip to Jordan, Inspector James White and Garda Eamon Religh on a new iniative informing farmers on trailer weights and loading at 7cattle marts in Tipperary during November.