Across The Line – March 6th, 2020

On Across The Line with Shane Brophy on Friday March 6th, 2020:

– Tipperary’s senior hurlers travel to Salthill on Sunday with a League quarter final place on the line. We’ll be previewing the clash with ex-Tipp defender Conor O’Brien.

– Tipperary’s senior camogie team also face Galway needing a win to secure a League final place. Shane will be speaking to senior & intermediate manager Bill Mullaney.

– Tipperary’s senior ladies football side look to build on a positive start to their League campaign versus Galway this Sunday. We’ll have manager Shane Ronayne on the line.

– Plus the latest soccer news with Jamie O’Flaherty