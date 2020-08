On this evening’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy, we’ll be focusing on the final weekend of group stage action in the FBD Insurance County Hurling Championship:

– Dan Breen Cup preview with former Tipperary net minder Ken Hogan and hurling writer Michael Dundon.

– O’Riain Cup preview with Eamonn Wynne of the Nationalist & John Delaney, PRO of North Tipperary GAA.

– A round up of all the other GAA and soccer fixtures, as well as a ladies football preview with Tony Smith.